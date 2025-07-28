ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Daniel Douglas, 19, of the 4200 block of Tupelo Drive in St. Louis, was identified as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, July 25, 2025, in the 2200 block of Union Road, the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed Monday, July 28, 2025.

Officers from the South County Precinct responded at approximately 7 p.m. on July 25 to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found Douglas suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are actively investigating the homicide. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), with a possible reward offered. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

