WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — Authorities responded early Thursday morning, July 31, 2025, to a fatal shooting in the Metro East, where a 46-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were called to a residence in the 5000 block of Warren Avenue near Kingshighway in Washington Park shortly before 5:40 a.m., Illinois State Police said. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said that Demario D. Walker was the victim.

Dye Sr. said Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner, Walker’s last known address was in the 5000 block of Warren Avenue.

The Illinois State Police were requested by Washington Park police to investigate the shooting.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or potential suspects has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

