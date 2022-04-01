Victim Identified In Northwoods, MO., Homicide, Suspect Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Injury
April 1, 2022 6:42 AM
ST. LOUIS : The victim has been identified as Dwight Hogan, Sr., 59 years of age, of the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue in Northwoods, Missouri 63121.
The suspect, an adult male known to the victim, was later located nearby deceased from a possible self-inflicted gunshot injury.
Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.