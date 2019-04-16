ALTON – The woman killed in a head-on collision Monday night in Alton has been identified.

Jessica Quiller, 28, of Godfrey was driving the wrong way with her headlights off near the intersection of Route 3 and College Avenue in Alton, police said in earlier interviews with Riverbender.com. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said officers received several 911 calls regarding a vehicle traveling the wrong way without its headlights. Quiller allegedly struck something while traveling the wrong way near the Circle K in East Alton, which caused her to lose the front bumper and license plate in the roadway, Simmons told reporters Tuesday morning. She then headed northbound toward Alton in the southbound lanes of Route 3.

Quiller was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she later died. There were no serious injuries reported in the vehicle struck by Quiller, Simmons said.

Toxicology reports are currently being conducted in regards to the crash, but those results have not been released at this time. Police were on the scene until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning conducting accident reconstruction.

“This is a very tragic situation,” Simmons said in a previous interview with Riverbender.com. “People need to be observant. It will be a few weeks before the toxicology reports from the accident come back from the lab.”

Quiller leaves behind a husband and young child as well as several family members in the area. She originally hailed from the Bethalto area.

