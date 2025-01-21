COLLINSVILLE — A shooting early Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2025, in Collinsville has left one person dead, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities. The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Olive Street and Indiana Avenue in Collinsville, where police discovered the victim in a driveway.

The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis announced it had been activated to investigate a homicide in Collinsville on Tuesday. Collinsville Police has said that more than 30 detectives are now assisting in the homicide investigation.

Collinsville Police Department reported that multiple crews responded to the scene following the shooting. As of now, officials have not identified a suspect and are actively pursuing leads in the case.

In light of the incident, police have communicated with Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 regarding potential modifications to bus stops due to road closures in the area.

Authorities have stated that they do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time.

Further details regarding the investigation are expected to be released later.

