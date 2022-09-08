GRANITE CITY - A victim died after a shooting around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of East 25th Street in Granite City.

Granite City Assistant Chief Nick Novacich said Granite City Police was called to the scene to investigate a report of at least one gunshot and discovered a victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics, but the person did not survive.

The officers arrived on the scene and one subject was immediately taken into custody.

The Granite City Police Department is currently investigating this incident, Assistant Chief Novacich said.

"As a result of the ongoing investigation, we cannot release any specific information about this case at this time," Novacich added. "The Granite City Police Department has one person of interest in custody and we want our citizens to know that there is no longer a threat to safety in the area regarding this incident."

There is no further information that will be released at this time.

