EDWARDSVILLE - The Vicksburg Commons Neighborhood Association recently showed just how much it supports the Edwardsville Police Department, with blue ribbons on mailboxes and a fund-raising effort to purchase officers with Starbucks and Jimmy John’s gift cards.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said Vicksburg neighborhood reps recently brought to the station enough gift cards to cover one for all 43 officers on the force. He said he couldn’t thank the neighborhood enough for their good deed.

“The Vicksburg neighborhood is fantastic,” he said. “We do a lot of subdivision checks and people see us in their neighborhoods. The neighborhood checks are a way of averting crime and also keeping a presence in the neighborhood.”

Keeven said neighborhood families brought their children to present the gift cards and also had pictures the kids had drawn of police cars and fire trucks for them. He said nothing warms his and the officers' hearts more than receiving the drawings the kids spent so much time completing.

“What they [the neighborhood] are doing is showing their children a good, healthy respect for the profession of policing,” Keeven said. “They are also showing them the importance of community. To me that is worth more than any item they could provide for us.”

Lisa Jenkins spearheaded the Vicksburg neighborhood program, then eight to 10 children with their parents made an appearance at the police station to provide the gifts to the department.

Madison County Chairman Alan Dunstan was campaigning in the neighborhood and remarked on the residents' passion for the officers.

"I was moved by the number of families who have adorned their mailboxes with blue ribbons in support of the Edwardsville Police Department and all the police officers who protect our communities," Dunstan said. "Way to go Vicksburg Commons residents!"

Keeven said this is another example of how the Edwardsville community always offers such deep support to the officers and in turn the officers are equally committed to serving residents.

Since the shootings in Dallas, Ballwin, Mo. and Baton Rouge, cards and gifts have been coming in constantly to the Edwardsville Police station to honor the officers, Keeven said.

The police chief, speaking for the other officers, said to all the community residents and businesses that they deeply appreciate these kind acts.

