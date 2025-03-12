ST. LOUIS — Dr. Bruce Vest of the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic crew secured first place in the "Wheels" (FLOAT) section of the St. Louis Mardi Gras parade for the second consecutive year. The event took place recently in Soulard, a neighborhood known for its vibrant Mardis Gras celebration, one of the largest in the country.

Dr. Vest’s float featured a striking combination of medical-themed dragons, skeletons, and a fiesta food menu, creating a lively atmosphere that resonated with attendees. This year’s parade was not only a celebration but also a tribute, as Dr. Vest dedicated the float to the memory of his son-in-law, Dr. Sanjay Patel, who recently died from lung cancer.

“Sanjay always gave 100 percent effort to all endeavors,” Dr. Vest said, appreciating his work to his float projects each year.

In addition to his success at the Mardi Gras parade, Dr. Vest continues to hold the first-place title in the Commercial division of the Alton Halloween Parade, recognized as the longest-running Halloween parade in the country.

Dr. Vest’s dedication to his craft and his community was further highlighted by the participation of his family, including Dr. Amanda Patel, the widow of Dr. Sanjay Patel, who joined the Vest crew in the parade.

