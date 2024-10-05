EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 is collaborating with local VFW Post 3480 to host a student essay contest aimed at encouraging civic engagement and patriotism among its students.

The initiative, announced recently, invites students to articulate their thoughts on themes related to service, civic duty, and national pride.

The contest is part of a broader effort to empower young voices within the community, according to Commander Valerie Young of VFW Post 3480.

"Together, we're fostering a spirit of learning and respect for the values that unite us," Young stated.

The partnership not only provides students with an opportunity to express their ideas but also aims to inspire the next generation of leaders. This collaboration reflects a commitment to instilling the principles of civic responsibility and community involvement in the youth of East St. Louis.