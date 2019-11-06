ST. LOUIS – This Veterans Day, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria (KPPO) will be offering a 50 percent discount to all U.S. Veterans for their service. This special will take place at Katie Collier’s Town & Country and Rock Hill locations from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Veterans Day is special to Chef Katie Collier who offers this discount annually.KPPO also has a history of raising money for veterans. In 2018, the Rock Hill location hosted a Giveback Tuesday event for the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. A 501 (c)(3) organization, their mission is to safely transport America’s most senior military veterans to Washington D.C., to experience the memorials built in their honor. Following one day, a total of $3,800 was raised for the organization.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Carryout orders are also available.

For more information or to make reservations, please call (314) 942-6555 or visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

