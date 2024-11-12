CLAYTON, MO - The National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA) is excited to announce that Jayne and John Simmons, along with Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, have pledged a $2.5 million donation toward the completion of the NMMA. This generous contribution will support the ongoing construction of the memorial, which honors the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans, and will serve as a key funding boost in the effort to bring this monumental project to life.

The announcement was presented at the NMMA’s Veterans Day Fundraiser, held at Café Napoli in Clayton, Missouri, on Monday, November 11, 2024. The event gathered community members, veterans, and supporters to pay tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces while raising additional funds for the memorial.

This remarkable donation provides crucial support for the ongoing construction of the memorial, which is poised to become a landmark tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces.

"This contribution from Jayne and John Simmons and his firm represents a huge step toward realizing our vision for the National Memorial of Military Ascent," said Grafton Mayor Michael Morrow, "Their generosity and commitment to veterans’ causes will not only propel the project forward but will inspire others to take part in this historic effort."

Cafe Napoli, working with eight-time Emmy nominated Food is Love Master Chef Lasse Sorensen, prepared a gourmet meal for attendees, and the evening featured live orchestral music, a cash bar, and valet parking.

The centerpiece of the NMMA will be a life-sized reproduction of U.S. Army Rangers scaling the cliffs of Pointe Du Hoc, a key WWII event during the D-Day landings. Set against the limestone bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, the memorial will include immersive exhibits and an experiential museum aimed at educating future generations about the sacrifices made by America’s military heroes.

John Simmons, founder of Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, has long been an advocate for veterans' causes. "We are honored to support this memorial as a tribute to all the men and women who have served our country. The National Memorial of Military Ascent will be a place where future generations can learn about the cost of freedom and the incredible sacrifices made by our veterans,” said Simmons.

About the National Memorial of Military Ascent

The National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA) is dedicated to honoring veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Set against the limestone bluffs in Grafton, Illinois, the NMMA will serve as a permanent tribute to their courage, sacrifice, and contributions. The memorial will feature immersive exhibits and an experiential museum designed to educate future generations about the cost of freedom and the history of the United States military.

For more information about the Veterans Day fundraiser or to learn more about NMMA, visit https://graftonmemorial.org/ or contact Brittney Weber at graftonmemorial@gmail.com or 618-535-8475.

