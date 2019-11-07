Veteran's Breakfast Scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, in East Alton
EDWARDSVILLE - A Veteran’s Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at 312 Mechanical Drive in East Alton. Space for the buffet-style Veteran’s Breakfast is limited.
Those who wish to attend are urged to RSVP by Friday, Nov. 8, by calling (618) 717-0820.
Sponsors are The Villas Of Holly Brook, a premier senior living community, and Reflections Memory Care Residence by Villas Of Holly Brook.