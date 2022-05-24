JERSEYVILLE - The Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County is excited to finally see a return of its highly regarded annual Memorial Day Parade. This year's Jersey Memorial Day Parade is set for 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, Memorial Day.

"The parade will begin lining up at Wells Norris at West Prairie Street in Jerseyville as early as 8 a.m.," Gregory S. Breden, one of the coordinators of the parade. "The parade will proceed north on State Street in Jerseyville until it reaches Pearl Street where it will turn east.

"Then it will continue east on Pearl to Spruce then to Oak Grove Cemetery. The ceremony will begin once everyone is situated. In case of bad weather, the parade will be canceled. The ceremony will be moved to the American Legion Post 492 at the big pavilion outside."

Breden said it has been two years since they had a Memorial Day Parade in Jersey.

"During Memorial Day 2020, we could not conduct a Memorial Day ceremony live," he said. "We ended up with the help of WJBM putting the ceremony on radio. Most of the material was put on flash drives from the different entities and submitted to WJBM radio station where they put it together. Back then the host of the ceremony was the Marine Corps League Robert Wendel Detachment 1031.

"I guess you can call it poetic justice because this year's ceremony is hosted by the Marine Corps League Robert Wendel Detachment 1031."

If the parade is canceled, it will be announced, Breden said.

