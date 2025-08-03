SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and theIllinois State Fairinvite veterans and their family members to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 10, 2025. This celebration marks the 250th Birthdays of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. The speaking program will include readings and music relevant to the histories of the branches, and period clothing displays. The all-day veterans resource fair features representatives from veteran service organizations from across the state to provide valuable information and resources to veterans. The annual Veterans Day parade through the fairgrounds will conclude the celebration. A complimentary lunch is offered to veterans and their immediate family.

“This is a special year for Veterans and Gold Star Families Day as we celebrate the birthdays of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “For 250 years, these branches of selfless, brave men and women have preserved our freedoms and protected our nation at home and around the globe.”

Veterans and their families may present any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.

The schedule of events is as follows:

10:00 am JROTC Competition begins

11:30 am Welcome to Veterans Day: Lincoln Stage

Keynote: Retired Illinois Army National Guard

Lt. Col. Loren Easter

Noon Lunch (complimentary for veterans and immediate family)

3:00 pm JROTC Awards Ceremony

4:00 pm Veterans Parade (line up at the Firehouse)

