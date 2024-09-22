ST LOUIS - An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 Sunday morning while assisting with a previous crash.

Police Officer David Lee, an 18-year veteran of the force, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 past the exit for Adelaide Avenue, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

Police received emergency calls reporting an officer in need of aid, prompting the closure of the road near the Grand Boulevard exit. Shortly thereafter, authorities confirmed that an officer had been hit by a car.

In a press conference outside Saint Louis University Hospital, where Officer Lee was being treated, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department provided further details. "The officer was staging at a previous accident on the interstate when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle," the spokesman said.

The driver who hit Officer Lee remained at the scene and has been detained, police said. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

"Today, I ask the entire St. Louis community to join us in mourning the passing of Officer David Lee. Through his work and his passing, he has left an indelible mark on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and our City as a whole

"I want to thank the SLMPD officers at the scene and the team at SLU Hospital for their determination and care in trying to save Officer Lee’s life. Matthew 5:4 tells us ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.’ Our proud City must now come together to comfort Officer Lee’s family, friends, colleagues, and our entire community." St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said