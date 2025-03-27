GRAFTON — JT Terry Day, a veteran who dedicated over four decades of service in both the U.S. Air Force and Army, is being honored for his contributions to the military and his ongoing commitment to veterans. Terry, who served from 1961 to 1969 in the Air Force and from 1983 to 2003 in the Army, participated in significant conflicts including the Vietnam War, Desert Shield, and Desert Storm.

Terry, who attained the rank of Buck Sergeant in the Air Force and Chief Warrant Officer 4 in the Army, was part of various units, including the 399th Military Police Group and the 701st Military Police Group, where he engaged in protective services and criminal investigations. His service record includes time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Throughout his military career, Terry earned numerous accolades, including the Secretary of Defense Badge, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Badge, and the Joint Service Commendation Medal, among others. He expressed pride in serving his country and has since transitioned to a career in law enforcement.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Terry remains actively involved with veterans, reflecting his commitment to supporting those who have served.

Scott Nailor, who submitted the information regarding Terry's service, noted that Terry’s dedication continues to inspire others in the community.

