Veteran Educator Sarah Brown Has Huge Impact With Students, Marks 21st Year In Teaching Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WORDEN - Sarah Brown, a veteran educator, recently marked 17 years with Edwardsville School District 7. Sarah appears to have been destined to be a teacher. She has taught for 21 years and 15 of those years have included time between the schools in Hamel in Worden. During her time in education, Sarah is known to have had a huge impact on developing her students for the future. Brown knew she wanted to be a teacher for as long as she could remember. Article continues after sponsor message "As a child, I taught my dolls and stuffed animals in my playroom, fit with bulletin boards, chalkboards, and old teacher manuals that were given to me." Brown said children are a joy and that it is a privilege to care for and teach third graders. "Third grade is a year to watch children grow more independent as learners, develop important social skills, brighten up when they find a good book, and still love coming to school." When she's not teaching, Brown enjoys spending time with family. Sarah and her husband love watching their 13-year-old twin boys play lacrosse. Brown can also often be found reading on her porch, going to the theatre, or camping by a river.