CARROLLTON - Greene County Deputy Sheriff Chris Weller is pleased to declare his candidacy for Greene County Sheriff in the 2026 general election following the retirement of Robert McMillen in August, 2026.

With over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, Weller has built a substantial resume that illustrates his commitment to his community. He began his career as a correctional officer at the Greene County Jail in 2000, where he worked until graduating from the Police Academy in 2002.

While working as a temporary full-time deputy, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois College in 2004. During those years, Weller served as a police officer in Greenfield, Carrollton, White Hall, and Roodhouse.

In 2006, he began his full-time career with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Weller takes great pride in having served his home county for the entirety of his career, accumulating experience in all the major municipalities.

A lifetime resident of Greene County, Weller has remained close to his roots on his family farm outside of Greenfield. He and his wife, Kaci, have four children and stay involved in the community through their children’s athletics, community events, and various organizations. He is currently serving his third term on the Greenfield School Board and has been a volunteer firefighter since 1998.

As a candidate for Sheriff, Weller feels that Greene County is in a pivotal position to intercept dangerous drugs, such as Fentanyl, currently traveling through the area. He believes that local law enforcement agencies can work together to crack down on assaults and other crimes against citizens, which have been on the rise in recent years. He also would like to charter a youth program that promotes positive interactions between children and law enforcement, providing education about safety of all kinds.

Additionally, he believes that programs are needed to assist in the rehabilitation of people convicted of drug-related crime(s). Weller is proud to be a lifelong Republican, and one of his top priorities is to protect 2nd Amendment Rights for all citizens. Please consider voting for Chris Weller for the office of Greene County Sheriff, where he will continue to demonstrate his dedication to law enforcement and love of his community.

