EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Featured today are artists Niko Culevski, Reinhard Herzog and Susan Kunz.

Artist Name: Niko Culevski

Location: Mukilteo, WA.

Artist Statement: "Chule wool blankets are all hand-woven by Niko Culevski, a sixth-generation weaver from Macedonia. The wool blankets are woven on floor looms built by Niko's dad Chule with 100% very soft Merino wool at Chule, a weaving studio in Torrance, CA."

Artist Name: Reinhard Herzog

Location: Ballwin, MO.

Artist Statement: "I began my profession as a boy apprenticed to a laboratory glass factory in Germany. Being drawn to its creative possibilities, I have spent over 55 years mastering the flame, which has allowed for both power and precision in creating pieces that have fine detail and clean lines."

Artist Name: Susan Kunz

Location: Trenton

Artist Statement: "I am drawn to many genres and styles of art. My challenge is to bring all these contradictions together into an altered reality."

