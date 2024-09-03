ROXANA – Ridley Allen, a standout player for the Roxana Shells, had an exceptional girls' softball season this past spring. As a senior in 2025, Allen is expected to continue her impressive performance at the plate.

Allen is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month. She has demonstrated remarkable versatility on the field, her head girls softball coach Wade Stahlhut said.

"Ridley is a very athletic player," Stahlhut added. "She can play multiple positions and has even been slated in the catcher position."

During the 2024 season, Allen secured her place as a formidable hitter, and will likely be the No. 4 hitter for the Shells next season. She recorded seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 21 hits, achieving a batting average of .328. These statistics underscore her potential as a future college player.

In addition to her athletic prowess, Allen is also active in the drama group and theater at Roxana High School.

"She has a beautiful voice," Stahlhut remarked, highlighting her multifaceted talents.

Stahlhut expressed confidence in Allen's prospects for the 2025 season, noting her "great potential."

As the Roxana Shells prepare for another competitive season, all eyes will be on Ridley Allen, both for her contributions on the field and achievements off it.

Again, a salute to Ridley on her Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month honor.