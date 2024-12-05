EDWARDSVILLE – Clayton Lakatos, a very versatile player both offensively and defensively, signed a letter of intent to play football for SIU-Carbondale in a ceremony held on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Edwardsville High School auditorium.

Lakatos signed to play for the Salukis, who play in the excellent Missouri Valley Football Conference and will look to make a valuable impact on the team during his four seasons at SIU-C.

There were a number of factors that helped Lakatos decide to sign with the Salukis.

“Well, they were always super cool with me,” Lakatos said in an interview that followed the ceremony, “we have a cool relationship, all the coaches are nice, I love them. You know, it’s close to home. I was born there, and I have a lot of family there, so I’m comfortable.”

Lakatos was also talking to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., beside SIU-C before choosing the Salukis. He brings much to the team, and will make a positive impact right away.

“I bring competitive drive, athleticism, speed, and strength,” Lakatos said, “all that. I also bring leadership, so I bring a lot to the table.”

Lakatos isn’t sure about a major as of yet, but is looking towards business administration or in the medical field. When football ends, he has some goals and ambitions in mind.

“I want to play, I want to make an impact,” Lakatos said. “I want to make a difference for the team. I want to make a name for myself, there. I’m super excited, super pumped, very thankful.”

Tigers head coach Kelsey Pickering believes that Lakatos will also bring many positives to the Salukis.

“Clayton does a heck of a job,” Pickering said. “Again, his versatility athletically put him in a couple of different categories. I know he’s going down there as a (defensive back), but we saw the explosiveness he was for us offensively. So, I think they’re getting a great athlete that can contribute wherever they need to. Obviously, even in special teams and the return game, he’s explosive. So, they’re getting another young man that isn’t afraid to work, shows up every day, doesn’t have to say a lot. He’s going to work his tail off, and another great locker room guy. We’ve been blessed to have both these young men (Lakatos and Iose Epenesa, who signed with Iowa in the ceremony).”

Pickering is very proud of both Lakatos and Epenesa, and looks forward to their futures in football.

“Again, they’re both great young men, great families, and we couldn’t be luckier to have young men like that in our program," Pickering said.

As far as favorite memories of playing for Edwardsville, Lakatos mentioned a pair.

“What sticks out to me is my freshman year,” Lakatos said. “We went undefeated, we beat East St. Louis, so that’s always a cool memory. And then, also getting to the quarterfinals my junior year last year. We were 10-2, we should have won that game (against Elmhurst York), but we didn’t. But that was a super fun year, because we were so good.”

Needless to say, Lakatos is looking forward to the new opportunities he’ll have playing for the Salukis.

“Yes, sir,” Lakatos said. “Yep, super excited.”

