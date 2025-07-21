VENICE, Ill. – A local woman faces multiple criminal charges after carrying a loaded firearm in a car with no registration, driving on a suspended license, and more.

Queen A. J. Walker, 27, of St. Louis, was charged on July 9, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, Class A misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and offenses relating to possession of titles and registration, as well as a petty offense of unlawfully operating a vehicle without valid registration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walker allegedly carried a SCCY 9mm pistol in a vehicle which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible. She had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card at the time of the offense.

Walker also reportedly drove a white Ford Fusion on Illinois Route 3 and Broadway in Venice while her driver’s license was suspended. She is additionally accused of attaching a Missouri license plate to the car which was not authorized for use on the vehicle, which had no proper registration.

The case against Walker was presented by the Venice Police Department, and she was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: