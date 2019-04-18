GODFREY - Two vehicles collided on Godfrey Road in front of Domino’s Pizza in Godfrey around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred during the start of rush hour in Godfrey, so traffic was backed up because of the accident, while the vehicles were moved.

There did not appear to be any serious injuries at the scene as all drivers were out of their vehicles.

