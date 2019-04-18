Vehicles Crash on Godfrey Road at Start of Rush Hour
April 18, 2019 4:39 PM April 19, 2019 4:25 PM
GODFREY - Two vehicles collided on Godfrey Road in front of Domino’s Pizza in Godfrey around 4 p.m. Thursday.
The crash occurred during the start of rush hour in Godfrey, so traffic was backed up because of the accident, while the vehicles were moved.
There did not appear to be any serious injuries at the scene as all drivers were out of their vehicles.
