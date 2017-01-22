ALTON – Alton Police and Firefighters responded to a three-vehicle accident at 11:54 a.m. Friday at Rock Springs Drive and Brown Street in Alton.

One male was transported to the hospital and his wife remained with him on the ride, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said. As of 9 p.m. Friday, House said the new Alton Fire Department Ambulance had been on 11 calls for the day.

A truck involved in the crash had trailer hitch damage and a white Dish Network van was also involved in the crash with some visible damage.