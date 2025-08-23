ALTON — Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Alton Square Drive and Homer Adams Parkway at 4:02 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, prompting immediate response from the Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department.

Officials reported that one person received treatment at the scene but declined transportation to a hospital. Another individual was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash resulted in significant damage to both vehicles, causing some traffic disruption during the cleanup process.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding the cause of the accident.

(Photos by Ryan Schlueter).