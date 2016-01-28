A vehicle ran into the old Alton Sew-Vac Center after being struck by another car on Thursday morning. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTON – A woman who was apparently going through the intersection at College and Washington Avenue was struck by another car that forced her vehicle into the old Alton Sew-Vac Center building in Upper Alton Thursday morning.

The accident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she will be evaluated.

Sweetman was unclear what happened to the other car, but said it was not visible at the accident scene.

Sweetman said the old Alton Sew-Vac Center building is vacant today. Some damage was done to the outside brick of the structure.

Another view of the Thursday morning crash in Upper Alton. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Alton Fire and Police Department members evaluate the crash scene. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

 