ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — A vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole Wednesday morning in the 800 block of East Airline Drive.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., prompting responses from the Rosewood Heights Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, and Alton Memorial Ambulance Service.

According to initial reports, a black vehicle veered off the road, traveled approximately 15 feet, and collided with the power pole. Traffic in the area slowed as emergency responders managed the scene.

One individual was transported to a nearby hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance Service. The condition of the victim has not been disclosed.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation into the accident.