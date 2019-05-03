ALTON - One vehicle hit the back of another one in the 3200 block of East Broadway around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

The Alton Fire Department and Police Department responded to the accident. One person was taken for treatment with a neck brace.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.

 