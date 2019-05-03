Vehicle Strikes Another in 3200 Block of Broadway in Alton, One Injured
May 3, 2019 6:04 PM May 3, 2019 6:08 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - One vehicle hit the back of another one in the 3200 block of East Broadway around 3:40 p.m. Friday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The Alton Fire Department and Police Department responded to the accident. One person was taken for treatment with a neck brace.
The cause of the crash was not yet known.