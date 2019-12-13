ALTON - A vehicle struck another around 4:15 p.m. Friday at Broadway and Homer Adams Parkway near Alton/East Alton divide.

Occupants on the one vehicle fled the scene on foot and law enforcement pursued them.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was not known at the present time if they were apprehended. Both vehicles suffered significant damage and one person was transported to a local hospital.

Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to the scene.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.