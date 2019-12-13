Vehicle Strikes Another at Broadway and Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Two Flee Scene, One Injured
ALTON - A vehicle struck another around 4:15 p.m. Friday at Broadway and Homer Adams Parkway near Alton/East Alton divide.
Occupants on the one vehicle fled the scene on foot and law enforcement pursued them.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
It was not known at the present time if they were apprehended. Both vehicles suffered significant damage and one person was transported to a local hospital.
Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to the scene.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.