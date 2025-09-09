GODFREY — Mathew David Fields, a 37-year-old man from Godfrey, died this past Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich.

The incident occurred around 9:22 p.m. Sept. 3, 2025, approximately a half mile south of Godfrey Road on U.S. 67. Emergency responders, including the Godfrey Fire Department and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, arrived promptly at the scene. Investigator Samuel Stone from the Madison County Coroner’s Office pronounced Fields dead at 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2025.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Metro East Crash Assistance Team to aid in accident reconstruction.

The cause of death is pending the results of a forensic autopsy and toxicology testing.

The investigation remains active and involves the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Metro East Crash Assistance Team, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

