GREENVILLE - Area sheriff's deputies and Illinois State Police District troopers worked together Monday afternoon to apprehend a man who raced through Montgomery, Macoupin and Bond counties in a high-speed pursuit before taken into custody.

The driver - Christopher S. McCartney, 35, of Clinton, Mo., - was driving a 2003 Ford F-150. He was taken into custody at 1:42 p.m. by Bond County deputies and ISP troopers.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is the full ISP report:

"At approximately 1:40 PM Montgomery County Deputies attempted to stop a 2003 Ford F-150 for suspicious activity and reckless driving. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers joined the pursuit due to the reckless and erratic driving. ISP Troopers pursued the vehicle through Montgomery, Macoupin, and Bond Counties. Bond County Sheriff’s Department picked up the pursuit near Greenville where spike strips were successfully deployed.

"The vehicle traveled through several streets in Greenville before becoming disabled on IL-140 east of Greenville. The driver was taken into custody by Bond County Deputies and ISP. The driver is in custody and formal charges are pending in Montgomery and Bond Counties. No further information is available at this time."

More like this: