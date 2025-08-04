EAST ALTON — A single-vehicle crash occurred at 12:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at the intersection of Willow Way Avenue and Berkshire Boulevard.

According to East Alton Fire Chief Jeremy Diveley, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a yard lamp, and came to rest against a tree, and one person was injured.

One patient was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Emergency responders arrived promptly to assist at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by East Alton Police.

