ALTON - A mid-sized SUV caught fire at Blair and Alby on Friday evening and by the time the Alton Fire Department arrived it was fully involved, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Fischer said.

Fischer said the call to the department came at 7 p.m. Friday and everyone in the vehicle was able to get out before the fire erupted. He said those in the vehicle said they first noticed the engine smoking before the vehicle exploded into fire. There were no injuries because of the fire.

Fischer said the vehicle was totaled because of the blaze.

Riverbender.com's Ashley Hentrich contributed to this story.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

