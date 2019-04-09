EDWARDSVILLE - Traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 255 at New Poag Road Monday evening after a pickup truck caught fire.

The Edwardsville Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 5:15 p.m. after receiving a call regarding the truck being on fire.

All the occupants were able to get out of the truck without any injuries. It's unknown how the fire started.

