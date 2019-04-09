Vehicle Erupts in Fire on Interstate 255, Thankfully, No Injuries
April 9, 2019 2:00 PM April 9, 2019 8:30 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 255 at New Poag Road Monday evening after a pickup truck caught fire.
The Edwardsville Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 5:15 p.m. after receiving a call regarding the truck being on fire.
All the occupants were able to get out of the truck without any injuries. It's unknown how the fire started.
