EDWARDSVILLE — A vehicle crash has left the Madison County Courthouse and Administration Building without power, affecting operations in the area. The incident report to Ameren Illinois occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, when a car struck a pole near the Wanda substation, resulting in a loss of electricity for approximately 7,700 customers in the Edwardsville area.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, all but 14 customers had their power restored.

Cynthia Ellis, a spokesperson for Madison County, confirmed that while the Criminal Justice Center remains operational with generator power, the main courthouse and administration building are currently without electricity. Ellis reported that, as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the power at the courthouse had been restored.

Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, stated that crews are engaged in the situation and are assessing the damage. He also confirmed that everyone should have power restored on Tuesday between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m.

"We just received a report of a vehicle crash that struck a pole at the Wanda substation right off Route 255," he said. Bretsch added that the utility company is working to reroute power and restore service as quickly as possible.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

