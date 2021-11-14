ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District has reported an act of vandalism at its firehouse at 45 East Airline Drive in Rosewood Heights.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a comment from the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District: "Unfortunately, our firehouse is not immune to vandalism. The last two nights a few kids have been throwing large rocks at the firehouse. Tonight after already being run off by law enforcement they came back and broke out the window on our engine bay.

"There have also been large rocks found on Airline Drive in front of the station the last two nights so be careful when driving past our station to not run over one of them and damage your vehicle."

"If you see suspicious activity when passing the firehouse please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Department at (618) 692-4433.

More like this:

Firefighters Contain Shed Fire in Rosewood Heights Backyard
Feb 4, 2025
Flames From Vehicle Fire Spread To Wood River House
Feb 16, 2025
Firefighters Battle Box Alarm Blaze In East Alton Under Extreme Cold Conditions
Feb 20, 2025
Local Firefighters Battle Shed Blaze in Cottage Hills Backyard
Jan 27, 2025
Comptroller Mendoza Files Complaint To Revoke License Of The Heights Crematory
Mar 18, 2025

 