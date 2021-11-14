Vandals Damage Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District Firehouse Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District has reported an act of vandalism at its firehouse at 45 East Airline Drive in Rosewood Heights. Article continues after sponsor message This is a comment from the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District: "Unfortunately, our firehouse is not immune to vandalism. The last two nights a few kids have been throwing large rocks at the firehouse. Tonight after already being run off by law enforcement they came back and broke out the window on our engine bay. "There have also been large rocks found on Airline Drive in front of the station the last two nights so be careful when driving past our station to not run over one of them and damage your vehicle." "If you see suspicious activity when passing the firehouse please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Department at (618) 692-4433. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending