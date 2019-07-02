EDWARDSVILLE - The same ongoing vandalism problem with Leclaire Lake Park restroom continues to plague the City of Edwardsville.

The city released photos of the latest damage and described it as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

“The stall door is missing, the toilet is purposely clogged and urinals kicked off the wall,” the city said of the latest criminal act. “We repair this restroom two to three times a year but someone keeps trying to ruin it for everyone.”

The Edwardsville Police Department encouraged park neighbors to keep a watchful eye over this lovely, historic park and report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone who spots vandalism or has knowledge about this recent incident, contact the Edwardsville Police at (618) 656-2131.

More like this: