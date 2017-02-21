Van smashes into pole on Broadway, three taken to hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – A van smashed a pole head-on Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Broadway in Alton. Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. The call went out to emergency personnel at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday. Three people were transported to the hospital. House said there was a young child in a car seat involved. Article continues after sponsor message Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said the injuries appeared to be minor at the scene. It appeared the accident may have been caused by an unexpected lane change from another car. Cory Davenport also contributed to this story. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending