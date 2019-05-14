Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

HARTFORD - A van collided with an 18-wheeler semi truck at Rand and Illinois Route 3 in Hartford around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and it left a male driver seriously injured.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hartford Police, Hartford Fire, and Roxana Fire Department were on scene, along with Alton Memorial Ambulance.

The driver of the van was transported immediately to a local hospital. The semi truck driver was out of his vehicle walking around and did not receive medical treatment.

The cause of the exact was not yet known. The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to investigate the accident.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Man Rescued From Garbage Truck Compactor In Hartford
Nov 27, 2024
Swansea Woman Faces Multiple Charges: Road Rage Incident Escalates Into Physical Altercation
2 days ago
100 Years Ago: From Haircut to Horror: Volunteer Barber Attempts Murder
Feb 27, 2025
Lewis And Clark State Historic Site Hosts Explorers Prince Maximilian And Karl Bodmer Presentation On April 12
6 days ago
Two-Vehicle Crash Claims Life In St. Charles County
Feb 28, 2025

 