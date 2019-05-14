HARTFORD - A van collided with an 18-wheeler semi truck at Rand and Illinois Route 3 in Hartford around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and it left a male driver seriously injured.

Hartford Police, Hartford Fire, and Roxana Fire Department were on scene, along with Alton Memorial Ambulance.

The driver of the van was transported immediately to a local hospital. The semi truck driver was out of his vehicle walking around and did not receive medical treatment.

The cause of the exact was not yet known. The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to investigate the accident.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

