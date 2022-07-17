VALMEYER - The Valmeyer Junior American Legion baseball team scored six times in the first three innings of the first game of a best-of-three series to defeat Alton Post 126 8-2, then used a three-run fifth inning to win the second game 4-1 and sweep the junior Legionnaires in the District 22 playoffs in two games.

Both Alton and Valmeyer will advance to the Fifth Division Tournament, set for July 22-24 in Steeleville. The best-of-three series was set up when the other District 22 teams dropped out of postseason play for this year.

In the first game, Valmeyer scored twice in the bottom of the first, three times in the second and once in the third, while the junior Legionnaires came up with single runs in the second and third that made the score 6-2. Valmeyer then scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to win the opener and take a one-game lead in the series.

Article continues after sponsor message

Devon Barboza had a hit and Alton's only RBI in the first game, while Camden Siebert, William Frasier, Jr., Dillon Cowan and Carson Bristow all had hits. Nolan Parker went five innings on the mound, allowing six runs, two earned, on seven hits while walking one and striking out four. Frasier threw in the sixth inning, allowing two runs, one earned, on only one hit, walking none and fanning one.

In the second game, Alton took the lead with a run in third, but Valmeyer countered with a single run in the fourth to tie the game, then scored three runs in the fifth to win 4-1 and sweep the district championship series in two games.

Siebert had a hit and the junior Legionnaires' only RBI, while Eli Lawrence had Alton's only other hit. Reece Girth pitched the first three innings, not allowing a run or hit while striking out two, and Lawrence threw the final three innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, all earned, while striking out three batters.

Both Valmeyer and Post 126 will play in the Fifth Division tournament July 22-24 in Steeleville, but first, Alton will play a doubleheader in Jerseyville to finish out their regular season on Monday, with the two games set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The postseason concludes with the Illinois junior state tournament on July 28-31 at Pete Schumacher Field in Trenton.

More like this: