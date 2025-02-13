This Valentine's Day weekend, the Riverbend Region is packed with events for everyone—whether you're into hands-on crafts, family fun, live music, or community gatherings.

For a full listing of events, be sure to visit RiverBender Events.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

Valentine’s Day Party at EXO Lounge invites everyone to celebrate love in all its forms! Whether you're flying solo or spending the evening with your sweetheart, this event promises a night filled with love, laughter, and good vibes at EXO Lounge. This special occasion is perfect for making memories with those who matter most, so come and feel the love!

Discover a new path of education at Calvary Christian School OPEN HOUSE on February 15, 2025, at Calvary Christian School in Alton, IL. This event is designed for new families exploring Calvary Christian School as an option for the 2025-2026 school year. Attendees can sign up in advance or simply show up on the day of the event. Please enter the building through Door #5 at the lower parking lot.

It’s time for a special evening at the Daddy Daughter Dance on February 15, 2025, at North Elementary School in Godfrey, IL. Dads and daughters are invited to don their finest attire and dance the night away from 6 to 8:30 pm, with doors opening at 5:30 pm. This enchanting event is open to girls aged 3-12 and their adult male figures, including fathers, brothers, grandpas, and uncles. While moms can capture precious moments before the dance, it’s all about Daddy-Daughter time during the event. For just $45 per couple and $15 for each additional daughter, attendees can enjoy a fantastic evening filled with DJ music, dancing, snacks, a photo booth, and arts and crafts. Don’t wait to register as spots fill up quickly!

Events on Valentine's Day

Be a part of a delightful experience at Pop Up & Play at Post Commons in Alton, where families can engage in a variety of kid-friendly activities, including playdough, sensory bins, and a Valentine’s Day craft.

Don't miss the chance to shop for a good cause at the $5 Bag Sale at Second Chance Thrift Shop in Edwardsville, where you can fill a bag for just $5 to support the Glen-Ed Pantry.

Get creative at the Birthday Cards Class in Godfrey, where you can make 5 cheery birthday cards with envelopes using rubber stamps and paper for only $20.

Bring your children to the Kids Valentine Drop-In Station at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall, where they can create a special valentine for someone special from February 5 through February 14.

Celebrate the holiday with a special Valentines Day Craft at the Edwardsville Children's Museum, perfect for young artists looking to explore their creativity.

Enjoy a delicious meal at the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out at the Edwardsville American Legion, featuring a menu of seafood favorites on this special evening.

Join the fun at Valentine's Day Extravaganza at Pour Decisions in Alton, where you can enjoy drinks, comedy, and live music throughout the night.

Let your kids explore gymnastics at the Homeschool Open Gymnastics event at Wood River Rec Center, designed for children aged 5 to 10 for just $5.

Strengthen your body and mind at the Yoga Strength class at River Bend Yoga in Alton, welcoming all levels to build strength and enhance your practice.

Take a break and drop off your kids for the Parents’ Night Out – Kids’ Event at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, where they can enjoy food, games, and movies in a safe environment.

Experience the joy of ice skating at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, open through February 23, with options for private events available.

For a romantic evening, reserve your spot at the Valentine's Day Dinner at Sunset Hills Country Club, featuring an elegant dining experience with decadent meals.

Get ready for a fun-filled night at Paint Your Love / Family/ Friend at Quintons Crafthouse, where you can create hilarious self-portraits with your loved ones.

Join the excitement at Plant Bingo! at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique in Godfrey, where you can win plants and plant-related merchandise while enjoying light snacks.

Enjoy live music with Tyler Laird at Tyler Laird LIVE on the Patio at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, making it a perfect night of music and food.

Spend an evening filled with music at Lanny & Julie LIVE at Edwardsville Moose Lodge, where you can enjoy a lively atmosphere with great company.

Don't miss the high-energy performance by Midwest Avenue at Midwest Avenue LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air, celebrating Valentine's Day with great country music.

Experience a night of live music at Lover's Night With NGK Band in Alton, perfect for a romantic evening filled with energy and passion.

Join the fun of line dancing at Line Dance Night at Collinsville VFW, where everyone is welcome to dance the night away for a good cause.

Finally, enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with Dailey & Vincent at Dailey & Vincent LIVE at the Wildey Theatre, showcasing their award-winning talent on Valentine's Day.

Events on Feb. 15, 2025

Article continues after sponsor message

Join St. Ambrose Parish for their St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies on February 15, 2025, where you can connect with others in faith during the Men's Bible Study at 8:00 AM and the Women's Bible Study at 9:30 AM.

Step back in time at the Totally Rad Vintage Fest – A Nostalgic Shopping Experience on February 15, 2025, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, celebrating the best of the 80s, 90s, and Y2K with vintage clothing, free-play arcade games, and nostalgic photo ops.

Learn how to keep your RV in top condition at the RV Maintenance Seminar on February 15, 2025, at Campers Inn RV of Collinsville, featuring DIY demonstrations and expert tips for RV owners and enthusiasts.

Don't miss the Goshen Farmers Market: Winter Market Season on February 15, 2025, at the Land of Goshen Community Market in Edwardsville, where you can enjoy fresh local produce and artisan goods from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Bring your kids to the Yoga Time for Kids event on February 15, 2025, at the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall, where children ages 3-7 can learn calming techniques through fun yoga poses.

Join the Saving the Best of Southwest Illinois: HeartLands Conservancy—Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part 2 on February 15, 2025, at the Genealogy & Local History Library, featuring Laura Lyon from HeartLands Conservancy discussing community planning and historic preservation.

Participate in the Writers Circle: Love Poems on February 15, 2025, at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall, where you can get creative with writing prompts and receive feedback in a supportive group setting.

Experience winter along the Mississippi River at the Ice Jam at the Dam 2025 on February 15, 2025, at the National Great Rivers Museum, featuring live music, food vendors, and outdoor activities.

Enjoy a fun day of ice skating at the Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock from November 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025, at The Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois, with an all-day skate pass available.

Join the Paint Like Bob Ross event on February 15, 2025, at Quintons Crafthouse, where participants can learn to paint in a fun, step-by-step class guided by a Certified Bob Ross Instructor.

Catch The Double Wide Duo live at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air on February 15, 2025, and enjoy an afternoon filled with great music and cold drinks.

Celebrate connection at the Palentines Yoga event on February 15, 2025, at River Bend Yoga, designed for partners to unwind and enjoy yoga together.

Experience the unique event Love is in the Share at the Museum of Illusions St. Louis on February 15, 2025, featuring guided tours and fun activities for a memorable Valentine's Day experience.

Enjoy live music with the Jason Mcatee Duo at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 15, 2025.

Put your music knowledge to the test at the Maryville Fire Department Music Trivia event on February 15, 2025, at Madison County Firemen's Hall, all in support of a great cause.

Don’t miss the action at MWC Presents: Blood is in the Air on February 15, 2025, at the Sportsmen's Club, featuring intense wrestling matches and championship bouts.

Rock out with Leadfoot at LEADFOOT LIVE on the Patio on February 15, 2025, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, enjoying a lively atmosphere with great food and drinks.

Join the fun with Goat Yoga at Vineyards on February 15, 2025, at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, where you can enjoy yoga in the company of adorable goats.

Laugh the night away at Valentine's Comedy on February 15, 2025, at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, featuring three national touring comedians for a night of entertainment.

Create your own custom terrarium at Red’s Terrarium Workshop at The Ruby Wren on February 15, 2025, with all supplies provided for your unique design.

Events on Feb. 16, 2025

Join the fun at the Seed Swap at YWCA of SWIL, where community members can exchange quality seeds, cuttings, and bulbs on February 16, 2025, in Alton, IL.

Experience the joy of ice skating at the Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock, taking place at the scenic Grafton Boatworks building alongside the Mississippi River, open on February 16, 2025.

Don't miss the BlaxxJewelz&Co Soft Opening Celebration, where you can enjoy shopping, drinks, and mingling in Alton, IL, on February 16, 2025.

Wrap up your weekend with live music at Bobby Rolens with Jimmy Rolens Live at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air on February 16, 2025, in Alton, IL, while savoring legendary food and drinks.

Join fellow fans for the Daytona 500 Watch Party at Edwardsville American Legion on February 16, 2025, and enjoy food and drink specials while watching NASCAR's biggest race.

Catch the live performance of Scott & Karl at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 16, 2025, and enjoy a delightful evening in the heart of Grafton, IL.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with live music at Tyler Laird LIVE at Catdaddy’s on February 16, 2025, in Alton, IL, for a laid-back atmosphere and great tunes.

Join the excitement and make your event a part of our community calendar by submitting it for free—just sign in and share your upcoming events with us!

More like this: