ST. LOUIS - Two great days combine for love and fun on Monday, February 14. It's Valentine's Day and also National Ferris Wheel Day.

To celebrate the dual holiday, the patient robots from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital will take a ride on the Wheel and visually connect kids who are unable to leave the hospital with the sights and sounds at the St. Louis Wheel. The robots, which are controlled by the hospitalized patients, will roll onto the Wheel for their ride at 2 p.m.

VALENTINE'S DAY

The 200-foot-tall observation wheel at St. Louis Union Station will be lighted in red and pink themes for Valentine's celebrations. Riders can cozy up to their loved ones in the Wheel's 42 gondolas, which are enclosed and kept at a comfortable 72 degrees no matter what the weather outside. A special date package is available for couples, Gal-entine's groups or families. It includes two Wheel ride tickets, two drinks (soft or hard) from the Anheuser-Busch beverage container, and a professional photo package for two for $50.

Guests can extend the fun by adding a round of mini-golf and a romantic ride on the St. Louis Carousel in the Union Station Train Park. Inside Union Station, the St. Louis Aquarium, Ropes Course and the World's Fair-themed Mirror Maze are open for fun. Love-themed music will enhance the atmosphere in the Wheel Park and fiery light shows will run on the Union Station lake every hour. The Train Shed restaurant and Soda Fountain, Union Station's retro-style diner, are open for date night meals.

NATIONAL FERRIS WHEEL DAY

In addition to being Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14 is also National Ferris Wheel Day. The day honors the birthday of Ferris Wheel inventor George Washington Gale Ferris, Jr. Ferris' lofty creation debuted at the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 and was brought to St. Louis as a centerpiece of the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair in Forest Park. Today's observation wheels, including the St. Louis Wheel, are a modern take on Ferris' high-flying creation.

HOURS AND INFORMATION

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on February 14 along with the St. Louis Ropes Course and the Mirror Maze. The St. Louis Wheel, Carousel and Mini-Golf operate from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Timed tickets are issued for the Aquarium to allow for social distancing and may be purchased online at www.stlouisaquarium.com. More information on the Wheel is available at www.thestlouiswheel.com. The attractions are located at 201 S.18th St., St. Louis, MO 63103.

