Our Daily Show Interview! Lucas Maue- V1 Enviormental

COLLINSVILLE - There’s a new option for septic pumping and portable sanitation in Madison and St. Clair Counties.

V1 Environmental offers a fresh perspective on residential and commercial septic services. Lucas Maue, the 25-year-old founder and president of the business, can’t wait to grow and continue offering great services to the community.

“The industry is ripe for a new approach,” he explained. “I think I bring a modern twist to the entire industry. We’re just trying to inject a whole lot of professionalism into what most people believe is kind of a dirty, in-the-corner portion of your home service needs.”

Maue previously served in the National Guard before transitioning to a local government contracting role. Six months ago, he and his wife experienced issues with their septic system, and Maue struggled to find a company that could get out to help them.

He decided that not only could he do the work himself, but he could also help a lot of other people in the same situation.

“There just lacked a level of professionalism that I think homeowners deserve,” Maue said. “Through a situation of my own, at my own residence, I got to thinking, ‘Gosh, I think I can do this, too. I think I can elevate the standard for the residents in and around my community.’ So I jumped in.”

Septic systems should be pumped every three to five years. After V1 Environmental services your system, they will send you a notification in three years when it’s time to consider pumping it again.

Most septic systems are buried underground. V1 Environmental offers riser installations to create an access to the septic system within 12 inches of the surface. But either way, Maue makes sure your system is taken care of.

“Boy, have I gotten good at digging,” he joked. “I know the tank is down there, because we have some technology that allows us to pinpoint the actual location of the tank. We’re not putting holes all over your yard. The locator helps us pinpoint exactly where it is, and I just confirm it with the probing rod before I put the sweat equity in with the shovel.”

He noted that the average cost of a new septic system is between $15–25,000, and this is usually not covered by insurance. This emphasizes the importance of regular septic maintenance, which V1 Environmental can do at a reasonable price.

The company also offers portable sanitation in the form of portable toilets. They just completed their first event in Collinsville, and they look forward to expanding their offerings.

“If you’re an event organizer, if you’re a contractor, we can help you,” Maue said. “Give us a call. We’ve got modern approaches to a dated industry that we think provide value to you.”

As the company continues to grow, Maue is hopeful that V1 Environmental can provide a lot of value to the communities in Madison and St. Clair Counties. He plans to begin installing septic systems soon, and he looks forward to continuing to offer maintenance, pumping and portable sanitation.

For more information about V1 Environmental, visit their official website at V1Environmental.com or call Maue directly at 618-961-3615.

