UW-Stevens Point Recognizes Edwardsville's Madison Ruklic With Highest Honors Achievement
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.
Edwardsville's Madison Ruklic earned the Highest Honors recognition for the fall.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
