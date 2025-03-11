GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that utility work by Ameren Illinois to relocate a gas main along Illinois 203 (Edwardsville Road) between 14th Street and 20th Street in Madison County will require one lane to be closed in each direction beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 24.

A posted detour will direct motorists around the lane closures, which are expected to remain in place through April.

Between April and June of 2025, westbound Illinois 203 will be reduced to one lane from Nameoki Road to 20th Street for utility work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

