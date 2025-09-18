ALTON — The USS LST-325, a World War II-era landing ship turned floating museum, will be docked at the port of Alton from Sept. 18 to 22, 2025, offering daily tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Commissioned in 1943, the USS LST-325 played a significant role in the European theater of World War II, participating in key invasions including Sicily and Normandy.

LST Tour

Designed to carry tanks, vehicles, and troops directly onto hostile beaches during assaults, the vessel was vital to the success of Allied operations despite its modest top speed of about 11 miles per hour.

Often referred to as the "last ship there" or "large slow target," the LST-325’s importance lay in its ability to deliver essential equipment and personnel during amphibious assaults rather than speed.

Visitors to the ship can purchase tours for $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 6 to 17. Children 5 and under may tour for free.

The museum aims to educate the public about the ship’s service not only in World War II but also during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

