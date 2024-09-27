ALTON – The City of Alton will receive technical assistance from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) through the Planning Assistance to States (PAS) authority to develop a Riverfront Plan. The USACE’s PAS program helps states and local governments address critical water and land resource issues. The collaboration will involve in-depth studies, data collection, and public engagement to ensure that riverfront development aligns with environmental regulations, economic goals, and community needs.

The plan will enable water resources planning and engineering analysis by USACE with city planners and encourage stakeholder input through robust public engagement processes. The plan will inform city decision making about viable riverfront transformation projects and future investment. The plan aims to provide alternatives for consideration of natural and nature-based features to promote flood resilience, improve cruise ship landing and moorings, evaluate the trail dike that protects the Alton Marina, and improve existing riverfront park features. The plan will also explore the expansion of features upstream and downstream of the current park and compatible recreation features, including considerations for ecosystem restoration, aesthetics, and sustainability.

Alton Mayor David Goins said, “The Mississippi Riverfront is not just a beautiful natural resource, it’s a vital part of our local economy and community identity. Our goal is to work with the Corps to develop a Riverfront Plan that ensures sustainable development and the preservation of this invaluable resource for future generations.”

Public involvement will be a key aspect of the planning process, with multiple opportunities for residents, businesses, and other stakeholders to provide input on the future vision for the Alton riverfront. For more information about this initiative, please contact Bianca Jackson, the City’s Public Information Officer.