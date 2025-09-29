ST. LOUIS — Brian Markert, a Godfrey resident and longtime civilian employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), was honored at a retirement ceremony in September 2025 for his 32 years of service with the St. Louis District.

At the ceremony, Markert received the Bronze De Fleury Medal from Lieutenant General William Graham, Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of USACE. He was also awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal by Major General Kimberly Peeples, Mississippi Valley Division Commander, and a Certificate of Appreciation from Colonel Andy Pannier, St. Louis District Commander.

Markert began his career in 1993 at Mark Twain Lake in Northeast Missouri and later worked at the Rivers Project Office in West Alton, Mo., focusing on natural resource and facilities management. In 2001, he transitioned to the Project Management office in St. Louis.

He retired as the Program Manager for the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program, a position he held for more than 20 years. In this role, he led a team overseeing public water resource projects in Illinois and Missouri, covering planning, design, and construction.

Markert's career also included roles in flood emergency response along the Illinois River, managing military construction projects in Japan, and an assignment at the Corps Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The Bronze De Fleury Medal is the highest honor for professional excellence and significant contributions to Army engineering. It is named after a French engineer in the Continental Army who was praised for his valor in battle in 1779 by the men who authored the Declaration of Independence.

The St. Louis District expressed gratitude for Markert’s dedication, leadership, and commitment to the mission, noting his lasting impact on the district and the communities it serves.

