St. Louis Region - Officials at Gateway Motorsports Park announced today that the United States Auto Club (USAC) Silver Crown Series will return to Gateway Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 25, 2016 as a companion event for the Drivin’ for Linemen 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. The St. Louis Silver Crown Showdown will feature a 60 lap,

75 mile main event on the 1.25 mile oval.

“We are very pleased to have the Silver Crown series back at Gateway Motorsports Park,” said Chris Blair, Gateway Motorsports Park Executive Vice-President and General Manager. “The 2016 Silver Crown schedule looks very promising with a return to several historic venues and renewed enthusiasm by car owners and drivers. Gateway has always produced great racing for the open-wheel cars, and we’re excited to run the event in conjunction with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. This will provide fans with a great afternoon and evening of action-packed racing.”

The USAC Silver Crown Series has made two appearances at Gateway Motorsports Park since the track re-opened in 2012. In both events, the open-wheel cars produced tremendous racing with multiple lead changes and photo finishes.

The vision for the new Gateway Motorsports Park is to create a racing lifestyle that attracts enthusiasts, professionals, amateurs and car lovers by harnessing the energy and passion of the thousands of racing fans in the heart of the Midwest.

Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering nearly 200 acres, Gateway is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the region, encompassing a ¼ mile NHRA-sectioned drag strip, 1.25 mile NASCAR Speedway, 1.6 mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a new 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. www.gatewaymsp.com

