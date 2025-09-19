GRANITE CITY — U.S. Steel announced Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, that its Granite City Works steel plant will continue processing steel slabs, reversing a previous plan to halt slab deliveries by the end of October 2025. The decision came just 10 days after workers were instructed to stop working at the facility.

The company confirmed that it will maintain slab deliveries to the Granite City plant, emphasizing its goal to preserve operational flexibility.

U.S. Steel also had previously stated that no layoffs are expected at the company over the next two years.

State Representative Amy Elik, R-Alton, and State Senator Erica Harriss, R-Glen Carbon, expressed support for the decision in a joint statement. “We are elated with U.S. Steel’s decision to continue Granite City Works’ steel slab processing. This is a win,” the lawmakers said. They also thanked the Trump administration and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick for responding to their advocacy efforts.

“Our outreach and advocacy will continue. We will not give up on a long-term solution to keep these jobs in Granite City. The fight continues,” Elik and Harriss added.

